Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 304.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 230.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

