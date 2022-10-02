Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,123.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.36 or 0.00603223 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.16 or 0.00251831 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00048463 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000866 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Project Pai
PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,817,589,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,498,878 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.
Project Pai Coin Trading
