Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,881,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 343,149 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 805,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 307,494 shares during the period.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTGX stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $413.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $38.11.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

