Providence First Trust Co Acquires 1,145 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

