Providence First Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Providence First Trust Co lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,005 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,938,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,779,000 after purchasing an additional 62,971 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $63.18.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.