Providence First Trust Co Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.06.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
