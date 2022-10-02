Provident Financial’s (PFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 166.70 ($2.01) on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The firm has a market cap of £423.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67.

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Provident Financial

In other Provident Financial news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

