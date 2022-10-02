PuddingSwap Price Reaches $0.0012 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One PuddingSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

