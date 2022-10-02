PuddingSwap Price Reaches $0.0012 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One PuddingSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PuddingSwap Coin Trading
