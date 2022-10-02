Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Raised by Analyst

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million.

Hanmi Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.04. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.