QANplatform Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $38.63 Million (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. QANplatform has a total market cap of $38.63 million and $150,838.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s launch date was May 26th, 2021. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform. The Reddit community for QANplatform is https://reddit.com/r/QANplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QANplatform’s official website is www.qanplatform.com. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QANplatform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

