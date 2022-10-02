QASH Hits One Day Volume of $39,706.00 (QASH)

QASH (QASH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. QASH has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $39,706.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash.

QASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

