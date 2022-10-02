QLC Chain Trading Up 78% Over Last 7 Days (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and $17.06 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is a public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator.It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp).”

