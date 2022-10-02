QuiverX (QRX) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

QuiverX (QRX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. QuiverX has a total market capitalization of $471,558.00 and approximately $11,581.00 worth of QuiverX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuiverX coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuiverX has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About QuiverX

QuiverX’s launch date was October 27th, 2021. QuiverX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. QuiverX’s official Twitter account is @quiverx5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuiverX is quiverx.io.

QuiverX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuiverX is a crowdfunding investment platform using cryptocurrency to have partial ownership of real-world assets, stocks and, digital investments.QuiverX is a utility token to pay for services on the website, promotions, advertisements, listings, and transaction fees. Users are incentivized to hold the utility token in order to get early access to investment opportunities, reduced network fees, and monthly rewards for being QuiverX holders, which are generated from a portion of advertisement and promotion fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuiverX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuiverX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuiverX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

