Rainicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $8.01 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010808 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069457 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10618242 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

