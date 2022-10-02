Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.0161 on Exchanges

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00144454 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.01799229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00253274 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rainiverse is an ecosystem including an NFT farming platform with exciting DeFi features, play-to-earn gaming, etc. It is Available on Ethereum, BSC &”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

