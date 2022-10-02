Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Lowered to $39.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an assumes rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,468,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,001,600,000 after buying an additional 4,261,600 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,034,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $122,566,000 after buying an additional 66,188 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,689,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,320,000 after buying an additional 367,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,259,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.