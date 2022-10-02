Raydium Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Raydium has a market cap of $308.14 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 137,411,427 coins. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

