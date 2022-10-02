Raze Network Market Capitalization Hits $432,240.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $432,240.00 and approximately $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Raze Network

Raze Network was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

