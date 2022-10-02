Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Reduced by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.