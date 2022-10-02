Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,750.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY opened at $13.29 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

