ReddCoin One Day Volume Tops $21,239.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.19 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005167 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.73 or 0.00781272 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,265,415,598 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

