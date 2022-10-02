Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

RF opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

