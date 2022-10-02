Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Renault Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNSDF opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. Renault has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $42.23.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

