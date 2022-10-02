Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. Repsol has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.