Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dassault Systèmes SE’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dassault Systèmes in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dassault Systèmes’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dassault Systèmes’ FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $34.49 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.