Retireful LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury makes up approximately 8.8% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retireful LLC owned about 2.45% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBX. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 291,344 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 238,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 129,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Trading Up 0.5 %

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.