Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 2.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,378.57.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

