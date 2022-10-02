Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNA stock opened at €22.21 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €27.62 and a 200-day moving average of €32.86. Vonovia has a one year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a one year high of €54.54 ($55.65).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

