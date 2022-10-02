Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,965 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,713,285 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The firm has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

