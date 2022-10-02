Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.
Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LNDZF remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salona Global Medical Device (LNDZF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for Salona Global Medical Device Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salona Global Medical Device and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.