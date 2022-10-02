Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Salona Global Medical Device Co. (OTCMKTS:LNDZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.4 days.

Salona Global Medical Device Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNDZF remained flat at $0.46 during midday trading on Friday. Salona Global Medical Device has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Salona Global Medical Device Company Profile

Salona Global Medical Device Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical devices and products in the United States. The company's medical devices are used for pain management, cold and hot therapy, transcutaneous electronic nerve and neuromuscular electrical stimulation, pulsed electromagnetic field technology, and ultrasound therapy.

