Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €19.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €19.57 ($19.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.13. Salzgitter has a one year low of €19.79 ($20.19) and a one year high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.