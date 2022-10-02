Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Short Interest Update

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 13.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 77,824 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $951,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,107.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $435,107.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,899 shares of company stock worth $2,115,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Samsara alerts:

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Samsara by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Down 0.6 %

Samsara stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.07. 799,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.