Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Sangoma Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.
Sangoma Technologies Company Profile
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
