Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangoma Technologies during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Sangoma Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

