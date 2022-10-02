Sanshu Inu Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Sanshu Inu is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

