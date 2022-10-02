Savant Capital LLC Acquires 240 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $9,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 124,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.99.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

