Savant Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,253,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,823,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 3.56% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,146,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,211,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75.

