Savant Capital LLC Buys 87,752 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $29,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

