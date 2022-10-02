Savant Capital LLC Has $48.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $48,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $143.40 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

