Savant Capital LLC Purchases 339 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

BA stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.