Savant Capital LLC Purchases 60,573 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 318.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,573 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VB opened at $170.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74.

