Savant Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $210.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

