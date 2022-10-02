Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $230.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average is $250.11. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.