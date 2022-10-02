Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,457 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 266,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $23.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

