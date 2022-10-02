Savant Capital LLC Sells 718 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after buying an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

