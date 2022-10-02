Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,676,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $128.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $128.44 and a one year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

