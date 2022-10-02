Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Boosted by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,021,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,197 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,465,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 623,231 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,748.1% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 631,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 597,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 559.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 6,475,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,651. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

