Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $23.44 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

