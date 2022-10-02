Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Capital Planning LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.0% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 66,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after purchasing an additional 208,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,649,000 after purchasing an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

SCHV traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 762,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

