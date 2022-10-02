Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $58.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

