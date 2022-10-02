Scotiabank Cuts Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target to C$75.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Linamar from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $39.05 on Thursday. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.